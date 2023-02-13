N.Y. Knicks 124, Brooklyn 106

Finney-Smith 3-5 0-0 9, Johnson 5-10 2-3 14, Claxton 4-8 3-5 11, Bridges 2-8 2-4 7, Dinwiddie 8-21 9-9 28, O'Neale 2-5 2-2 8, Harris 1-1 0-0 3, Simmons 1-2 0-0 2, Watanabe 1-1 2-2 4, Sharpe 4-4 1-4 9, Duke Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Thomas 2-8 3-4 7. Totals 35-78 24-33 106.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling