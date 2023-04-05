N.Y. Knicks 138, Indiana 129

Hart 2-5 1-2 6, Toppin 11-18 5-5 32, Robinson 6-13 2-7 14, Grimes 14-23 3-4 36, Quickley 14-26 4-5 39, Hartenstein 4-6 0-0 8, Fournier 0-3 0-0 0, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 52-100 16-25 138.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling