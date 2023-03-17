Nashville brings shutout streak into matchup with the New England Revolution

Nashville SC (2-0-1) vs. New England Revolution (2-1-0)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New England +134, Nashville SC +206, Draw +222; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville comes into a matchup with the New England Revolution after recording three straight shutout wins.

The Revolution were 10-12-12 overall in the 2022 season while going 7-4-6 at home. The Revolution scored 47 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 50.

Nashville put together a 13-10-11 record overall in 2022 while finishing 7-6-5 in road games. Nashville scored 52 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 41.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Maciel (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured), Andrew Farrell (injured), Ryan Spaulding (injured).

Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.