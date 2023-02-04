Navy 86, Holy Cross 68

Deaver 14-22 7-7 35, Nelson 5-12 2-2 13, P.Dorsey 1-3 0-0 2, Inge 2-8 0-0 4, Yoder 3-9 6-7 13, Jones 6-10 0-0 13, Atkinson 1-2 1-2 3, Benigni 0-2 0-0 0, Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Fenton 0-0 0-0 0, Kehoe 0-0 0-0 0, Rehnstrom 1-1 0-0 3, Roach 0-0 0-0 0, Summers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 16-18 86.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling