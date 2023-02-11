NC State 92, Boston College 62

Burns 9-15 0-0 18, Gantt 1-1 0-0 2, Joiner 10-17 1-1 26, Morsell 5-9 1-2 16, Smith 7-14 0-0 17, Dowuona 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 2-3 1-2 5, Clark 2-2 0-0 6, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Keatts 0-0 0-0 0, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Pass 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-67 3-5 92.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling