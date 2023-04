First Period_None. Penalties_Kane, NYR (Hooking), 0:22; McLeod, NJ (Boarding), 5:02.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 5 (Zibanejad, Kane), 3:39. 2, New Jersey, J.Hughes 2 (Hamilton, Bratt), 10:37 (pp). Penalties_Graves, NJ (Interference), 4:24; Goodrow, NYR (Tripping), 7:22; Bahl, NJ (Roughing), 10:07; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Tarasenko (Roughing), 10:07; Bahl, NJ (Roughing), 10:07; Panarin, NYR (Roughing), 10:07; Bratt, NJ (Interference), 12:14; Meier, NJ (Interference), 17:11.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Graves, NJ (High Sticking), 14:00.

Overtime_3, New Jersey, Hamilton 1 (Hischier, Bratt), 11:36. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 11-6-7-5_29. N.Y. Rangers 12-12-6-8_38.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 5.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schmid 1-0-0 (36 shots-35 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 2-1-0 (28-26).

A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:59.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Gibbons.