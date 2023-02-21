New mother Lindy La Rocque leads homegrown UNLV to new highs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV women's basketball coach Lindy La Rocque might be the exception as the coach who stays and tries to build a program at a mid-major even if Power Five athletic directors try to lure her away with offers of more money and greater access to the NCAA tournament.
Las Vegas is La Rocque's hometown, and three of her starters — and two leading scorers — are from the valley. Even more importantly, her family is nearby and helps watch her 3-month-old daughter while she coaches the Lady Rebels.