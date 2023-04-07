New Orleans 113, N.Y. Knicks 105

Barrett 11-25 6-9 28, Toppin 4-9 1-2 10, Hartenstein 0-1 0-0 0, Grimes 5-11 0-0 14, Quickley 8-17 2-2 24, Fournier 3-7 0-0 8, Sims 3-3 0-0 6, Hart 1-8 6-7 8, McBride 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 38-88 15-20 105.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling