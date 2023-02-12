Skip to main content
Sports

New York Knicks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Randle 58 35.9 487-1058 .460 157-463 311-413 .753 1442 24.9
Brunson 54 35.0 455-949 .479 99-243 264-312 .846 1273 23.6
Barrett 51 34.7 361-839 .430 94-282 208-278 .748 1024 20.1
Quickley 57 27.8 253-580 .436 97-278 116-141 .823 719 12.6
Hart 1 26.0 3-6 .500 2-3 3-4 .750 11 11.0
Grimes 47 30.5 171-381 .449 85-246 54-68 .794 481 10.2
Reddish 20 21.9 61-136 .449 17-56 29-33 .879 168 8.4
Robinson 38 26.9 118-175 .674 0-0 39-77 .506 275 7.2
Fournier 22 18.7 53-150 .353 33-101 18-21 .857 157 7.1
Toppin 43 14.9 101-244 .414 50-143 23-31 .742 275 6.4
Rose 26 12.9 61-155 .394 19-60 11-12 .917 152 5.8
Hartenstein 58 19.5 126-246 .512 8-34 38-51 .745 298 5.1
Sims 45 16.0 78-101 .772 0-1 12-16 .750 168 3.7
McBride 45 13.0 55-163 .337 30-104 21-30 .700 161 3.6
Mykhailiuk 13 3.1 6-12 .500 6-10 3-5 .600 21 1.6
Arcidiacono 11 2.4 1-5 .200 1-3 0-0 .000 3 0.3
Keels 1 1.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 58 243.9 2390-5201 .460 698-2028 1150-1492 .771 6628 114.3
OPPONENTS 58 243.9 2347-5146 .456 754-2167 1085-1405 .772 6533 112.6
REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Randle 127 498 625 10.8 242 4.2 179 1 39 166 17
Brunson 34 158 192 3.6 337 6.2 126 0 51 109 14
Barrett 47 224 271 5.3 144 2.8 131 0 24 115 8
Quickley 39 190 229 4.0 180 3.2 117 0 49 63 8
Hart 4 3 7 7.0 4 4.0 4 0 4 1 0
Grimes 39 123 162 3.4 93 2.0 121 0 31 50 20
Reddish 7 24 31 1.6 20 1.0 32 0 15 15 8
Robinson 165 173 338 8.9 37 1.0 111 0 34 18 68
Fournier 4 41 45 2.0 35 1.6 43 0 14 19 3
Toppin 21 116 137 3.2 37 .9 43 0 14 21 6
Rose 8 32 40 1.5 46 1.8 18 0 7 22 5
Hartenstein 163 217 380 6.6 51 .9 146 0 33 47 47
Sims 90 127 217 4.8 24 .5 87 0 15 23 27
McBride 10 30 40 .9 54 1.2 44 0 26 20 2
Mykhailiuk 0 7 7 .5 1 .1 1 0 1 2 0
Arcidiacono 0 4 4 .4 2 .2 3 0 2 1 0
Keels 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 758 1968 2726 47.0 1307 22.5 1206 1 359 692 233
OPPONENTS 640 1889 2529 43.6 1436 24.8 1222 0 346 699 264
Written By