New York Knicks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Randle 71 35.9 608-1328 .458 203-592 373-495 .754 1792 25.2
Brunson 62 34.9 525-1078 .487 120-290 304-365 .833 1474 23.8
Barrett 64 34.1 453-1047 .433 110-347 254-341 .745 1270 19.8
Quickley 70 28.5 336-755 .445 134-370 151-183 .825 957 13.7
Hart 14 30.2 54-92 .587 19-34 28-37 .757 155 11.1
Grimes 60 29.3 208-465 .447 110-311 64-81 .790 590 9.8
Reddish 20 21.9 61-136 .449 17-56 29-33 .879 168 8.4
Robinson 49 27.3 161-234 .688 0-0 47-98 .480 369 7.5
Fournier 23 18.0 53-151 .351 33-102 18-21 .857 157 6.8
Toppin 56 14.4 130-312 .417 61-186 29-37 .784 350 6.3
Rose 27 12.5 61-159 .384 19-63 11-12 .917 152 5.6
Hartenstein 71 19.6 146-284 .514 8-36 43-58 .741 343 4.8
McBride 56 12.0 67-186 .360 37-119 26-38 .684 197 3.5
Sims 49 15.8 80-104 .769 0-1 12-16 .750 172 3.5
Mykhailiuk 13 3.1 6-12 .500 6-10 3-5 .600 21 1.6
Keels 2 2.0 1-3 .333 1-3 0-0 .000 3 1.5
Arcidiacono 11 2.4 1-5 .200 1-3 0-0 .000 3 0.3
TEAM 71 243.9 2951-6351 .465 879-2523 1392-1820 .765 8173 115.1
OPPONENTS 71 243.9 2871-6310 .455 916-2644 1313-1687 .778 7971 112.3
REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Randle 139 593 732 10.3 294 4.1 217 1 46 201 19
Brunson 37 185 222 3.6 380 6.1 138 0 55 124 15
Barrett 54 276 330 5.2 173 2.7 158 0 29 142 13
Quickley 51 240 291 4.2 224 3.2 144 0 61 77 12
Hart 26 73 99 7.1 54 3.9 37 0 17 24 5
Grimes 41 147 188 3.1 113 1.9 152 0 35 61 25
Reddish 7 24 31 1.6 20 1.0 32 0 15 15 8
Robinson 209 235 444 9.1 40 .8 138 0 45 29 79
Fournier 4 41 45 2.0 35 1.5 43 0 14 19 3
Toppin 26 133 159 2.8 44 .8 54 0 17 30 9
Rose 8 32 40 1.5 46 1.7 18 0 7 22 5
Hartenstein 194 276 470 6.6 69 1.0 184 0 41 56 54
McBride 13 34 47 .8 63 1.1 52 0 33 21 7
Sims 93 139 232 4.7 24 .5 92 0 15 26 28
Mykhailiuk 0 7 7 .5 1 .1 1 0 1 2 0
Keels 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Arcidiacono 0 4 4 .4 2 .2 3 0 2 1 0
TEAM 902 2441 3343 47.1 1582 22.3 1463 1 433 850 282
OPPONENTS 758 2280 3038 42.8 1749 24.6 1479 1 427 839 317
