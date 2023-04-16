NHRA Leaders

1. Justin Ashley, 268. 2. Steve Torrence, 223. 3. Mike Salinas, 213. 4. Brittany Force, 204. 5. Austin Prock, 201. 6. Leah Pruett, 195. 7. Shawn Langdon, 181. 8. Doug Kalitta, 167. 9. Antron Brown, 162. 10. Tony Schumacher, 117.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling