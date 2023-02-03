Niagara 76, Canisius 73

J.Fritz 4-6 2-4 11, Maslennikov 4-7 0-0 8, Dinkins 4-10 0-0 8, Henderson 4-9 4-5 15, Staveskie 5-11 0-0 11, Long 1-6 2-3 4, Uijtendaal 5-8 0-0 14, Moultrie 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-61 8-12 73.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling