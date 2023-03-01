Nicholls 64, Lamar 60

Anderson 2-10 0-0 6, Thirdkill 4-5 4-4 12, Yamanouchi-Williams 1-4 6-6 8, Calmese 8-16 2-2 19, Pryor 2-8 0-0 5, Pennebaker 2-5 1-2 7, Gordon 0-4 0-0 0, Buckley 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 20-55 13-14 60.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling