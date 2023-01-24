No. 10 Texas 89, Oklahoma St. 75

Boone 8-9 2-2 18, Anderson 3-7 0-0 6, Newton 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 4-10 1-4 11, Wright 6-16 2-3 18, Harris 2-4 3-3 8, Asberry 1-6 1-2 3, Smith 0-2 4-4 4, Williams 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 26-61 15-20 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling