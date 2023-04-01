No. 10 UConn 72, Miami 59

Omier 3-8 2-2 8, Miller 4-10 3-3 11, Pack 3-10 0-0 8, Poplar 0-7 0-0 0, Wong 4-10 5-5 15, Joseph 3-6 0-0 8, Beverly 3-5 0-0 7, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Gkogkos 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 2-2 2, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 12-12 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling