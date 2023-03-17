No. 10 UConn 87, Iona 63

Joseph 4-8 0-0 8, Shema 0-5 0-0 0, Clayton 4-10 4-4 15, JeanLouis 5-10 1-2 13, Jenkins 4-13 6-7 14, Jefferson 1-2 0-1 3, Ibine Ayo 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 1-2 1, Brookshire 1-2 0-0 3, Sunday 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-57 12-16 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling