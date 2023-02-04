Skip to main content
No. 11 Baylor 89, Texas Tech 62

Obanor 1-3 4-4 6, Harmon 8-18 3-5 20, Tyson 8-14 0-0 19, Walton 3-5 0-0 6, Washington 3-6 0-0 7, D.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Fisher 0-2 2-2 2, Batcho 1-1 0-0 2, Jennings 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 9-11 62.

BAYLOR (17-6)

Bridges 7-12 2-3 18, Thamba 3-4 3-3 9, Cryer 2-8 2-2 6, Flagler 5-10 0-0 13, George 7-11 1-1 17, Love 3-7 0-0 7, Lohner 2-3 0-2 4, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 3-4 0-0 8, Ojianwuna 2-4 1-2 5, Bonner 0-1 0-0 0, Loveday 1-1 0-0 2, Younkin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-65 9-13 89.

Halftime_Baylor 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 5-20 (Tyson 3-6, Washington 1-3, Harmon 1-4, Fisher 0-1, Jennings 0-1, Obanor 0-1, Walton 0-2, D.Williams 0-2), Baylor 10-24 (Flagler 3-6, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-2, George 2-3, Bridges 2-5, Love 1-3, Bonner 0-1, Cryer 0-4). Rebounds_Texas Tech 23 (Tyson 10), Baylor 32 (Bridges 8). Assists_Texas Tech 13 (Washington 5), Baylor 26 (Flagler 8). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 15, Baylor 13. A_10,343 (10,284).

