No. 14 Baylor 72, No. 17 TCU 68

Bridges 2-8 2-2 6, Thamba 1-2 2-2 4, Cryer 8-11 3-3 23, Flagler 9-16 5-5 28, George 2-8 0-0 4, Love 2-4 0-1 5, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 0-4 0-0 0, Lohner 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-54 12-13 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling