No. 15 TCU 76, West Virginia 72

Bell 1-1 2-2 4, Matthews 4-8 1-1 10, Mitchell 6-10 2-2 15, Ke.Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Stevenson 6-17 4-4 17, Toussaint 4-8 3-4 12, Wilson 2-6 0-0 6, Wague 1-1 1-2 3, Okonkwo 0-1 1-2 1, Suemnick 1-2 0-0 2, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 16-19 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling