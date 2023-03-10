No. 15 Texas 60, Kansas St. 42

Shematsi 0-6 1-2 1, Brylee Glenn 1-4 0-2 2, Jaelyn Glenn 5-12 2-2 15, Gregory 3-10 1-2 8, Sundell 4-9 1-1 9, Maupin 1-2 0-0 2, Ebert 1-4 1-3 3, Greer 1-2 0-3 2, Totals 16-49 6-15 42
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling