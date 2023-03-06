No. 16 Gonzaga 79, BYU 64

Calvert 4-5 4-4 13, Gustin 3-9 3-5 9, Falatea 4-18 8-8 17, Mackey-Williams 2-11 0-0 5, Smiler 2-4 0-0 6, Bubakar 2-6 2-2 7, Barcello 3-3 0-0 7, Totals 20-56 17-19 64
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling