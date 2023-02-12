No. 16 Gonzaga 88, BYU 81

George 2-7 0-0 4, Traore 7-10 3-3 17, Hall 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 6-11 2-2 17, Robinson 4-11 0-0 10, Ally Atiki 2-3 2-2 6, Waterman 4-6 3-3 12, Williams 5-11 0-0 11, Christensen 0-0 1-2 1, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 11-12 81.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling