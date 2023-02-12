No. 17 Arizona 80, California 57

Lutje Schipholt 2-10 0-0 4, Tuitele 1-3 0-0 2, Curry 4-15 6-8 15, Martin 2-8 0-0 4, McIntosh 3-5 4-4 12, Langarita 1-2 0-0 2, Onyiah 5-12 4-5 14, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 1-3 0-0 2, Ortiz 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 20-60 14-17 57
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling