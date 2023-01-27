No. 17 Gonzaga 66, Loyola Marymount 55

Mark 4-6 2-2 11, Samuel 2-3 0-0 5, Clark 2-4 2-2 6, Gordon 1-8 0-0 2, Rodriguez 5-11 0-2 14, Oliver 2-4 1-1 5, Adams 2-4 2-2 8, Allmond 0-2 0-0 0, Yancy 0-2 2-2 2, Toone 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 18-44 11-13 55
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling