No. 17 Texas 74, West Virginia 48

Blacksten 0-1 0-0 0, Hemingway 3-9 2-2 9, Quinerly 6-18 2-2 16, Smith 3-12 3-4 12, Watson 1-8 1-2 3, Beh 2-4 1-2 5, Diggs 0-2 0-0 0, Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, Rogers 0-0 3-4 3, Totals 15-56 12-16 48
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling