No. 17 UCLA 70, Washington 62

Daniels 2-3 2-2 6, Schwartz 0-3 6-6 6, Van Dyke 5-14 0-0 12, Noble 1-3 6-6 8, Oliver 2-4 0-0 4, Grothaus 0-0 0-0 0, Rees 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Ladine 4-13 0-0 11, Stines 4-8 0-0 11, Totals 20-51 14-14 62
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling