No. 18 Creighton 77, St. John's 67

Kaluma 5-11 0-0 13, Kalkbrenner 5-8 2-2 12, T.Alexander 3-11 2-2 9, Nembhard 4-10 6-6 16, Scheierman 1-11 4-4 7, Mitchell 3-4 0-0 9, Miller 2-6 2-2 8, Farabello 1-1 0-0 3, F.King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 16-16 77.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling