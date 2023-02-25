No. 18 Gonzaga 58, BYU 51

Ejim 8-11 3-5 19, Hollingsworth 0-2 2-2 2, Maxwell 2-10 4-4 8, Kaylynne Truong 1-6 5-7 7, Williams 4-11 0-0 9, Little 0-0 1-2 1, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Kayleigh Truong 3-11 0-0 7, Huijbens 2-3 1-1 5, Totals 20-55 16-21 58
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling