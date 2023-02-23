No. 18 Gonzaga 73, San Diego 61

Ejim 5-9 2-3 12, Hollingsworth 4-9 1-2 10, Maxwell 5-8 2-2 14, Kaylynne Truong 5-12 0-0 14, Williams 2-4 0-0 6, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Little 1-2 0-0 2, Muma 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 2-4 0-0 5, Kayleigh Truong 2-2 1-2 6, Huijbens 2-5 0-0 4, Totals 28-55 6-9 73
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling