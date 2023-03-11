No. 18 Texas A&M 87, Vanderbilt 75

Millora-Brown 1-1 2-4 4, C.Smith 5-6 0-0 15, Lawrence 8-13 0-1 18, Manjon 6-11 4-6 16, Wright 6-14 4-4 17, Stute 1-4 0-0 3, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Dort 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-52 10-15 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling