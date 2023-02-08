No. 2 Houston 80, Tulsa 42

Dalger 4-9 4-7 13, Selebangue 3-4 0-3 6, Betson 2-8 0-0 5, Griffin 4-15 2-2 11, Knight 1-5 0-0 3, McWright 0-6 2-2 2, Gaston-Chapman 1-2 0-0 2, Embery-Simpson 0-5 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 8-14 42.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling