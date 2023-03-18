Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

No. 2 Houston 81, Auburn 64

Broome 4-8 6-16 14, Williams 5-14 3-4 14, Flanigan 3-8 4-5 10, Green 4-9 0-0 9, Jasper 0-0 1-2 1, Johnson 1-7 5-7 8, Cardwell 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Berman 0-1 0-0 0, Donaldson 2-3 0-2 6. Totals 20-53 19-36 64.

HOUSTON (33-3)

Roberts 2-8 2-3 6, J.Walker 3-8 0-0 7, Mark 9-17 8-9 26, Sasser 7-14 3-3 22, Shead 2-8 6-7 10, Chaney 1-1 1-2 3, Sharp 1-4 4-5 7, Arceneaux 0-0 0-0 0, Francis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 24-29 81.

Halftime_Auburn 41-31. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 5-16 (Donaldson 2-2, Green 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Williams 1-5, Broome 0-1, Flanigan 0-3), Houston 7-22 (Sasser 5-9, J.Walker 1-2, Sharp 1-3, Mark 0-4, Shead 0-4). Fouled Out_Roberts. Rebounds_Auburn 25 (Flanigan 9), Houston 35 (J.Walker 10). Assists_Auburn 11 (Green 4), Houston 11 (Shead 5). Total Fouls_Auburn 22, Houston 25.

More for you
Written By