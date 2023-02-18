No. 20 Gonzaga 65, Saint Mary's (Cal) 51

Bamberger 5-8 2-4 13, Hanafin 2-2 0-0 4, Rapp 3-8 0-0 6, Steele 0-4 0-0 0, Taycee Wedin 4-11 0-0 10, Garrison 0-1 0-0 0, West 0-0 0-0 0, Dalton 2-9 0-0 6, Kirisome 1-3 0-0 3, Mastora 2-3 0-0 4, Addison Wedin 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 21-52 2-4 51
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling