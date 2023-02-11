No. 20 Texas 70, TCU 50

Cravens 1-3 3-4 5, Ibeh 4-10 4-4 12, Fisher 0-4 0-0 0, Makolo 2-8 0-0 4, Taiwo 3-7 6-6 15, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley 4-9 0-2 12, Manumaleuga 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 15-46 13-16 50
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling