No. 20 UConn 64, Seton Hall 55

Ndefo 5-9 2-2 13, Samuel 6-10 4-5 16, Dawes 6-17 3-3 16, Odukale 3-9 1-2 7, Richmond 0-2 0-0 0, Jam.Harris 0-4 1-2 1, T.Jackson 1-2 0-1 2, T.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 11-15 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling