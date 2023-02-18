No. 22 Iowa St. 81, Baylor 77, 2OT

Diew 3-7 2-2 10, Donarski 6-14 2-2 16, Fritz 4-8 1-3 12, Joens 7-24 11-14 27, Ryan 3-13 2-2 10, Kane 1-2 2-3 4, Zingaro 0-0 0-0 0, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 25-69 20-26 81
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling