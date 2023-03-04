No. 24 Middle Tennessee 72, UTEP 68, OT

Arike 6-13 3-4 17, Tac 6-12 3-7 16, Boyd 3-11 0-0 7, Crouse 2-5 3-5 7, Jackson 4-5 0-0 11, Valkova 0-0 0-0 0, Lipe 1-6 5-6 8, Montrose 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 23-59 14-22 68
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling