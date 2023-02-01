Skip to main content
No. 24 Texas 69, West Virginia 56

Gaston 3-8 2-2 8, Faye 1-1 2-2 4, Gonzales 4-9 1-2 11, Harmon 5-16 4-7 14, Morris 7-17 1-4 17, Jones 6-8 0-0 12, Muhammad 0-1 3-4 3, Holle 0-0 0-0 0, Mwenentanda 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 13-21 69

WEST VIRGINIA (14-6)

Blacksten 0-2 0-2 0, Hemingway 2-4 4-4 8, Quinerly 5-11 0-0 11, Smith 2-8 0-0 5, Watson 3-11 3-6 9, Beh 1-1 0-2 2, Diggs 1-1 0-0 2, Bates 5-9 1-1 12, Nichols 0-0 1-2 1, Samuel 2-3 2-4 6, Totals 21-50 11-21 56

Texas 19 12 17 21 69
West Virginia 14 8 23 11 56

3-Point Goals_Texas 4-13 (Gonzales 2-3, Harmon 0-2, Morris 2-8), West Virginia 3-18 (Blacksten 0-1, Hemingway 0-1, Quinerly 1-2, Smith 1-5, Watson 0-5, Bates 1-3, Samuel 0-1). Assists_Texas 14 (Harmon 6), West Virginia 3 (Bates 1, Quinerly 1, Watson 1). Fouled Out_West Virginia Quinerly. Rebounds_Texas 39 (Gaston 9), West Virginia 25 (Watson 5). Total Fouls_Texas 22, West Virginia 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,651.

