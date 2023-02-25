No. 24 UNLV 65, San Diego St. 59

Morris 4-7 4-4 12, Villalobos 1-8 0-1 2, Avinger 2-10 3-4 7, Ramos 4-11 3-3 12, Staples 6-8 0-0 17, Barcello 1-2 0-0 3, Prohaska 2-11 0-0 4, Pepe 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 21-60 10-12 59
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling