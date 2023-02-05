No. 3 Houston 81, Temple 65

J.Roberts 5-7 2-3 12, J.Walker 8-12 3-5 23, Mark 2-7 2-3 6, Sasser 4-10 4-5 13, Shead 4-6 2-2 12, Sharp 2-4 1-2 6, Chaney 3-3 0-0 6, Francis 0-2 0-0 0, Arceneaux 0-0 0-0 0, Elvin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-52 14-20 81.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling