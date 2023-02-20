Skip to main content Turn off refresh
No. 3 Kansas 63, No. 25 TCU 58

Adams 2-8 2-3 6, Wilson 3-11 1-2 7, Dick 7-18 2-2 19, Harris 3-9 0-0 6, McCullar 6-13 3-5 15, Udeh 3-3 0-0 6, Pettiford 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 1-2 0-0 2, Yesufu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 8-12 63.

TCU (18-10)

Miller 2-9 4-5 8, Lampkin 1-3 0-3 2, Baugh 4-16 1-2 11, Miles 4-14 3-4 13, Peavy 2-7 1-1 5, Coles 5-8 1-2 12, Wells 0-4 2-2 2, Cork 1-3 1-2 3, O'Bannon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-66 13-21 58.

Halftime_Kansas 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 3-16 (Dick 3-10, Adams 0-1, Yesufu 0-1, McCullar 0-2, Wilson 0-2), TCU 5-18 (Miles 2-4, Baugh 2-6, Coles 1-2, Miller 0-1, Wells 0-2, Peavy 0-3). Rebounds_Kansas 40 (Wilson 13), TCU 39 (Lampkin 8). Assists_Kansas 19 (Harris 8), TCU 13 (Baugh 4). Total Fouls_Kansas 17, TCU 14.

