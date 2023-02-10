No. 4 Arizona 85, California 62

A.Tubelis 11-15 1-2 23, Ballo 6-8 2-6 14, Kriisa 0-7 0-0 0, Ramey 2-7 1-2 7, Henderson 4-10 0-2 11, Larsson 6-7 1-3 16, Boswell 3-9 1-2 10, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 1-1 0-0 2, Veesaar 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-67 6-17 85.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling