No. 4 UCLA 78, Utah 71

Bona 3-5 0-3 6, Bailey 3-9 0-0 7, Campbell 6-12 3-4 18, Clark 4-8 1-3 9, Jaquez 10-15 1-2 23, Singleton 1-4 0-0 3, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 4-7 1-2 10, Etienne 1-1 0-0 2, McClendon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 6-14 78.

UTAH (17-12)

Be.Carlson 1-1 1-2 4, Br.Carlson 4-14 5-7 14, Anthony 3-6 3-4 9, Exacte 1-4 0-0 3, Stefanovic 3-10 1-1 7, Holt 4-7 1-2 9, Saunders 10-17 2-2 25, Keita 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 13-18 71.

Halftime_UCLA 43-31. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 8-15 (Campbell 3-4, Jaquez 2-2, Andrews 1-1, Bailey 1-3, Singleton 1-3, Clark 0-1, McClendon 0-1), Utah 6-21 (Saunders 3-6, Be.Carlson 1-1, Exacte 1-3, Br.Carlson 1-6, Stefanovic 0-5). Rebounds_UCLA 28 (Jaquez 8), Utah 35 (Anthony 12). Assists_UCLA 17 (Campbell, Clark 5), Utah 13 (Br.Carlson 4). Total Fouls_UCLA 17, Utah 16. A_8,497 (15,000).

