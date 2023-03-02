No. 4 UCLA 79, Arizona St. 61

Washington 5-6 2-2 12, Dev.Cambridge 1-4 0-0 2, Des.Cambridge 3-12 2-2 10, Collins 4-10 0-2 9, Horne 3-7 4-4 13, Neal 1-3 3-4 6, Gaffney 1-3 0-0 2, Muhammad 2-2 0-0 4, Brennan 1-2 0-2 2, Boakye 0-1 1-4 1, Burno 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 12-20 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling