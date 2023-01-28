No. 6 Arizona 95, Washington 72

A.Tubelis 10-17 5-6 25, Ballo 9-9 3-4 21, Kriisa 6-11 0-0 18, Ramey 4-10 2-3 14, Henderson 3-9 2-2 9, Larsson 0-3 4-4 4, Boswell 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 0-0 0-0 0, Veesaar 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 34-65 16-19 95.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling