No. 6 Marquette 70, No. 11 UConn 68

Karaban 4-5 0-0 10, Sanogo 8-12 3-4 19, Hawkins 2-11 0-0 5, Jackson 1-2 0-2 2, Newton 2-10 3-5 7, Alleyne 4-8 0-0 10, Calcaterra 3-8 0-0 8, Clingan 2-3 3-4 7, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 9-15 68.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling