No. 6 Marquette 72, St. John's 70, OT

Stanley 2-3 0-0 5, Soriano 2-8 8-10 12, Addae-Wusu 6-11 2-3 16, Alexander 2-10 2-2 7, Storr 1-11 3-3 6, D.Jones 5-22 5-6 16, King 3-4 0-0 8, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-69 20-24 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling