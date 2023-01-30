No. 6 Virginia 67, Syracuse 62

Gardner 6-11 5-7 17, Vander Plas 3-7 0-0 7, Beekman 2-4 2-2 7, Clark 3-7 4-4 12, Franklin 4-11 1-2 12, McKneely 2-4 0-0 6, Shedrick 2-2 0-0 4, Dunn 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-50 12-15 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling