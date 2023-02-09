No. 9 Duke 68, Boston College 27

Brown 3-8 0-0 6, Balogun 2-7 0-0 4, Day-Wilson 0-3 1-4 1, Richardson 7-10 0-1 14, Taylor 5-12 0-2 11, Bollin 1-1 0-0 2, Corosdale 1-2 3-4 5, Heide 1-2 1-2 3, Lewis 1-3 1-3 3, de Jesus 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 2-4 0-0 5, Oliver 5-8 0-0 10, Totals 30-65 6-16 68
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling