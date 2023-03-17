No. 9 Gonzaga 82, Grand Canyon 70

McGlothan 4-8 2-2 11, Ouedraogo 1-4 0-1 2, Harrison 8-19 2-2 20, Knox 1-3 0-0 2, McMillian 7-15 0-0 16, Ellis 3-5 1-2 9, Baumann 3-7 0-0 8, Baker 1-4 0-0 2, Igiehon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 5-7 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling